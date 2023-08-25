Hurricane outlasts Falcons in tight SBAAC battle Hurricane outlasts Falcons in tight SBAAC battle Hurricane outlasts Falcons in tight SBAAC battle Hurricane outlasts Falcons in tight SBAAC battle Hurricane outlasts Falcons in tight SBAAC battle Hurricane outlasts Falcons in tight SBAAC battle

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In the third game in three nights, Wilmington was sluggish early but turned things around for a 26-24, 25-17, 25-20 win over Clinton-Massie.

The SBAAC American Division volleyball win puts the Hurricane at 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the division.

Clinton-Massie goes to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the division.

“We came out slow and sloppy, and I expected that after playing back to back to back nights all on the road,” WHS head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We let Massie set the pace and they run a slower offense than us and we just couldn’t get in the groove.”

After outlasting the Falcons in the first set, Wilmington managed to pull off the win with two closely-contested sets.

“We finally found it here or there but it was still a struggle at times,” Reveal admitted. “But they played together and worked hard. I am proud of the girls for making the adjustments needed on the fly.”

Brynn Bryant was a force for the Hurricane, recording 12 kills and 13 digs. Layla Reynolds also had 13 digs.

Olivia Ward had 21 digs for Massie while Sydney Schneder had 18 assists and 10 digs.

Aug 24, 2023

Wilmington 3 Clinton-Massie 0

Clinton-Massie

Kaezlee Bylington 2 kills 2 digs

Laila Davis 5 kills 1 assist 1 ace 5 digs

Natalee Hillman 6 kills 1 ace 15 digs

Sophia Jones 3 digs

Emma Redman 6 kills 1 ace 6 digs

Sydney Schneder 1 kill 18 assists 4 aces 10 digs

Lila Theetge 3 kills 1 dig 2 blocks

Maddie Ward 1 ace 5 digs

Olivia Ward 21 digs

Wilmington

Aidynne Tippett 2 points 4 digs

Lauren Diels 3 points 4 kills 3 digs 2 blocks

Madi Schuster 3 points 5 kills 6 digs

Lisbon Smith 9 points 8 kills 2 aces 11 digs 1 block

Miya Nance 1 point 3 kills 2 digs 2 blocks

Brynn Bryant 14 points 12 kills 2 assists 3 aces 13 digs

Layla Reynolds 8 points 1 ace 13 digs