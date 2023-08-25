Week 2 Final: Blanchester 35, Batavia 20

BLANCHESTER — Seth Perkins interception in the third quarter sparked Blanchester to a 35-20 win over Batavia Friday night at Barbour Memorial Field.

The win gives Justin Schmitz his first victory as head coach at his alma mater.

“I feel pretty good right now,” Schmitz said.

The Wildcats (1-1) led 22-13 in the third but Batavia was on the move. Perkins came up with the big defensive play to help turn things around for Blanchester.

“That was huge,” Schmitz said. “He had second team reps this week in practice. He really stepped up in the game. That was a big momentum shifter for us.”

The Wildcats loaded up behind its burly offensive front and pushed its lead to 28-13 when Isaiah Snader scored from 2 yards out. The teams traded fourth quarter touchdowns but Schmitz had secured his first BHS coaching victory.

More importantly, though, for the coach, his team may have secured its identity. “I felt like we found our identity tonight,” Schmitz said. “We ran the ball. We ran it really well. (Bryce) Sipple had an amazing night. Sebastian (Smith) ran better than any fullback I’ve seen in a while. They (Batavia) stacked the box … it seemed like they put 12 guys in the box and we still ran it right at them.”

SUMMARY

Aug 25, 2023

@Barbour Memorial Field

Blanchester 35, Batavia 20

BL-7-7-14-7=35

BA-6-7-0-7=20

First Quarter

BL-Caleb Sears 20 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (PAT)

BA-1 yard run (Conversion failed)

Second Quarter

BL-Bryce Sipple 3 yard run (PAT)

BA-5 yard pass (PAT)

Third Quarter

BL-Sebastian Smith 1 yard run (Isaiah Snader run)

BL-Isaiah Snader 2 yard run (PAT failed)

Fourth Quarter

BA-31 yard pass (PAT)

BL-Sebastian Smith 8 yard run (PAT)