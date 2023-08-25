Wilmington JV volleyball picks up win over Clinton-Massie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 22-25, 25-14, 25-20 Thursday night at Brian P. Mudd Court.

“We came out strong the first set but rocked back on our heels,” Wilmington coach Cadin Reveal said. “We finished the last two sets strong with high energy and lots of communication.”

For Reveal, a Clinton-Massie High School graduate, this is her first match as head coach against her alma mater.

“It was a tough game but I’m glad the girls are finally putting everything together and having fun.”