Blan runners compete in scenic Ripley Invitational

RIPLEY — The Blanchester cross country teams competed Saturday morning in the Ripley Invitational.
Coach Jacob Keller said, “It was very muddy out there. The course featured an awesome view of the (Ohio) River through a wooded trail.”
Keller said there were four personal best runs, including a five minute improvement by middle schooler Christian Miller.
SUMMARY
Aug 26, 2023
Ripley Invitational
Middle School – 2 miles, 75 runners
Christian Miller 73/75 – 19:24 PR
Landon Abt 30/75 – 13:42 PR
Dylan Schutte 56/75 – 15:10 PR
High School Girls – 3.1 miles, 46 runners
Aubrey Stevens 39/46 – 32:21
Kaci Grillot 43/46 – 37:24
High School Boys – 3.1 miles, 84 runners
Brendon Crothers 78/84 – 28:36 PR
Hayden Phillips 79/84 – 29:07 PR