Blan runners compete in scenic Ripley Invitational

RIPLEY — The Blanchester cross country teams competed Saturday morning in the Ripley Invitational.

Coach Jacob Keller said, “It was very muddy out there. The course featured an awesome view of the (Ohio) River through a wooded trail.”

Keller said there were four personal best runs, including a five minute improvement by middle schooler Christian Miller.

SUMMARY

Aug 26, 2023

Ripley Invitational

Middle School – 2 miles, 75 runners

Christian Miller 73/75 – 19:24 PR

Landon Abt 30/75 – 13:42 PR

Dylan Schutte 56/75 – 15:10 PR

High School Girls – 3.1 miles, 46 runners

Aubrey Stevens 39/46 – 32:21

Kaci Grillot 43/46 – 37:24

High School Boys – 3.1 miles, 84 runners

Brendon Crothers 78/84 – 28:36 PR

Hayden Phillips 79/84 – 29:07 PR