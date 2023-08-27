Carpenter nets 2, helps on 3 as Falcons win 5-1

LEESBURG — Weston Carpenter had two goals and three assists Saturday as the Clinton-Massie boys soccer team defeated Fairfield 5-1 in non-league action.

Clinton-Massie (3-1 on the year) tallied three goals in the first half with Carpenter notching all three assists in the opening frame.

Gleb Luce scored first with a toe poke, coach Trevor Kackley said. Wyatt Coblentz made it 2-0 with a shot from the top of the box. Carson Meyers finished the first half scoring.

Carpenter had a second half goal, a header that found the back of the net, Kackley said. Coblentz then fed Carpenter for an easy goal and a 5-0 match.

The Lions scored with approximately 13 minutes remaining in the match.