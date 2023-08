Dondero, Falcons blank Lions in girls soccer action

LEESBURG — Ava Dondero posted a shutout as the Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Leesburg Fairfield 1-0 Saturday.

Dondero made 12 saves to help the Falcons even their record at 2-2 on the year.

Macy Kreider had the lone Massie goal with Jacelyn Lawson recording the assist.