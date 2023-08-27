Massie girls win Wilmington XC Invitational at Wilmington College

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie girls cross country team won the Wilmington XC Invitational Saturday at Wilmington College.

Madilyn Brausch of Wilmington was the runnerup in the girls race but Massie had the fifth- and sixth-place runners. Hailey Myers was fifth and Malea Beam sixth.

In the boys race, Oliver McDermott was 11th for Wilmington while Caleb Werling was 20th for Clinton-Massie.

“I am excited about the starting point of our team,” WHS coach Karen Heslop said. “Many are starting with a faster time today than this weekend a year ago.”

Clinton-Massie edged Williamsburg 58 to 65 to win the girls team race. Wilmington was fifth.

Wilmington finished third in the boys team standings.

The Rodger O. Borror Middle School girls and the Clinton-Massie Middle School boys were both second place in the team standings. Autumn Byrd was top runner for the ROB girls while Lylah Corbin was the only runner for the CMMS girls.

On the boys side, Earich Knox was fourth and the top Wilmington runner with Joey Sweet fifth and the top Clinton-Massie runner.

SUMMARY

Aug 26, 2023

Wilmington XC Invitational

@Wilmington College

High School Boys

TEAMS

Western Brown 26, Clermont NE 46, Wilmington 74, Williamsburg 76

INDIVIDUALS

1-Brayden Dill (WB) 17:37.9; 11-Oliver McDermott (W) 20:06.49; 16-Max McCoy (W) 21:31.32; 17-Preston Zeigler (W) 21:34.16; 20-Caleb Werling (CM) 22:07.94; 22-Jacob Vance (W) 22:38.08; 23-Sam Burt (W) 22:41.52; 24-Bryson Geyer (CM) 22:51.6; 26-Aiden Matheney (W) 23:01.82; 27-Conner Walters (W) 23:05.93; 30-Cooper Short (W) 23:41.75; 31-Mack Hensley (CM) 23:42.65; 32-Wyatt Mounts (W) 24:01.88; 41-Gideon Hackney (W) 27:40.37; 4-Laith Latif (CM) 28:34.33; 46-Alexander Bennett (W) 31:17.

–

High School Girls

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 58, Williamsburg 65, Western Brown 68, Bethel-Tate 78, Wilmington 96, Clermont NE 133

INDIVIDUALS

1-Brady Sterbling (BT) 20:15.27; 2-Madilyn Brausch (W) 22:40.45; 5-Hailey Myers (CM) 23:05.79; 6-Malea Beam (CM) 23:07.94; 12-Kennedy Moore (W) 24:17.55; 13-Alexa Benitez (W) 24:44.66; 17-Shelby Robinson (CM) 26:02.94; 20-Georgia Black (CM) 27:00.79; 21-Jillian Arledge (CM) 21:19.88; 23-Dakota Cartner (CM) 27:35.7; 24-Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 27:42.61; 32-Hannah Scott (W) 29:49.8 33-Mia Hollingsworth (W) 30:02.35; 38-Sara Weller (W) 32:00.19; 43-Kara Ellis (W) 33:18.27; 44-Allyson Wilson (CM) 40:38.12; 45-De’Ja Holley (W) 51:04.92

–

Middle School Boys

TEAMS

Western Brown 22, Clinton-Massie 48, Williamsburg 61

INDIVIDUALS

1-Landon Hall (WB) 12:10.3; 4-Earich Knox 13:46.4; 5-Joey Sweet (CM) 13:47.6; 6-Jack Clark (CM) 14:03.26; 9-Cayden Patton (CM) 14:46.11; 13-Brady Roe (W) 15:19.48; 15-Landon Davis (W) 15:21.98; 18-Jaxon Kemplin (CM) 15:44.66; 27-Cy Franks (CM) 19:45.35; 28-Charles Seesing (CM) 20:16.72; 30-Caleb Sweetman (W) 22:15.54; 31-Kaleb Hodges 9CM) 22:21.96

–

Middle School Girls

TEAMS

Western Brown 15, Wilmington 46

INDIVIDUALS

1-Savannah Wahl (WBG) 15:33.94; 8-Autumn Byrd (W) 17:49.96; 9-Elliot Conarroe (W) 18:03.62; 10-Lylah Corbin (CM) 18:11.14; 14-Jaylynn Foster (W) 19:49.91; 15-Hope Goins (W) 20:05.36; 17-Cecilia Hackney (W) 22:01.26; 19-Hope Blanco-McHone (W) 26:43.71