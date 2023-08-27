Seabaugh wins McClain Inv.; EC boys 6th overall

GREENFIELD — Molly Seabaugh and Kaylyn Deaton went 1-2 Saturday for the East Clinton girls at the McClain Invitational cross country meet.

Coach Josh Simmons said it was muggy but East Clinton was still able to shine.

Seabaugh ran 21:12 to win the race with Deaton finishing runnerup in 21:22. For Deaton, the time was a personal best.

The EC boys were sixth in the team standings with Dru Simmons pacing the Astros with a 21:58, good for 25th overall.

SUMMARY

Aug. 26, 2023

@McClain Invitational

Girls Results

1-Molly Seabaugh 21:12

2-Kaylyn Deaton 21:22 (PR)

Boys Results

25-Dru Simmons 21:58

31-Landen Kaun 22:31 (PR)

39-Nick Gatges 23:18

40-Jacob George 23:31

42-Dylan Arnold 24:20

45-Colton Brockman 25:32

51-Elyon Hackmann 27:46

54-Eion Hackmann 29:33 (PR)

Middle School Boys Results

21-Liam Glass 15:05 (PR)