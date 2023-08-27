Wheeler/Holliday 2nd, Castillo 2nd as Hurricane tennis 4th

WILMINGTON — Fenwick edged Little Miami Saturday to win the Hurricane Invitational tennis tournament at the Wilmingt0n High School courts.

“Thank for another fantastic tournament,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “The players were exceptionally polite, helpful and fun to be with this year. That is a reflection of you (coaches).”

Wilmington was fourth overall.

Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday were runnersup at first doubles with Sofia Castillo matching that second place finish at third singles.

SUMMARY

Aug 26, 2023

Hurricane Invitational tennis tournament

@Wilmington High School

Teams: Fenwick 36 Little Miami 33 Carroll 29 Wilmington 28 Miami Trace 23 Georgetown 15 Stivers 15 Bethel-Tate 6

First Singles: Layna Holmes was def by Buhrman (C) 8-2; defeated Geiter (BT) 8-0; defeated Forse (F) 8-6. Finished fifth. CHAMP: Penson (LM)

Second Singles: Reagan Henry won by forfeit; was defeated by Walls (C) 8-2; was defeated by Zlotnik (F) 8-2. Finished fourth. CHAMP: Denicola (LM)

Third Singles: Sofia Castillo defeated Musser (MT) 8-3; defeated Holland (GT) 8-1; was defeated by Graham (F) 9-7. Finished second. CHAMP: Graham (F)

First Doubles: Bailey Wheeler, Cary Holliday defeated Ries, Wilkerson (LM) 8-5; defeated Petitt, Pepper (MT); was defeated by Bush, Knudsen (F) 8-1. Finished second. CHAMP: Bush, Knudsen (F)

Second Doubles: Jenna Pletcher, Josie Heys defeated Hollander, Snmith (BT) 8-1; were defeated by Webster, Klinger (F) 8-1. were defeated by Mahorney, Anthony (MT) 8-6. Finished third. CHAMP: Webster, Klinger (F)