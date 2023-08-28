WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity tennis team defeated Dayton Carroll 5-0 Monday on the WHS courts.
Coach Steve Reed said it was a “great effort from our girls considering we had a couple out sick.”
Elena Gatti and Jenna Pletcher posted 8-0 wins for the Hurricane.
SUMMARY
Aug 28, 2023
@Wilmington High School
Wilmington 5, Dayton Carroll 0
Singles
1: Elena Gatti (11) 8-0
2: Jenna Pletcher (10) 8-0
3: Carroll forfeits
Doubles
1: Jasmine Comer (11), Lexi Stern (9) 8-3
2: Hunter Byrd (9), Emma Brooks (10) 8-2