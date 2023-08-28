Wilmington’s Jenna Pletcher and Elena Gatti Monday afternoon following their wins against Dayton Carroll.

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity tennis team defeated Dayton Carroll 5-0 Monday on the WHS courts.

Coach Steve Reed said it was a “great effort from our girls considering we had a couple out sick.”

Elena Gatti and Jenna Pletcher posted 8-0 wins for the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

Aug 28, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5, Dayton Carroll 0

Singles

1: Elena Gatti (11) 8-0

2: Jenna Pletcher (10) 8-0

3: Carroll forfeits

Doubles

1: Jasmine Comer (11), Lexi Stern (9) 8-3

2: Hunter Byrd (9), Emma Brooks (10) 8-2