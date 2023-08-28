Brian Smith, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Ruth Brindle of the Clinton County Port Authority. Submitted photo

Ruth Brindle, Clinton County Port Authority, and Dessie Rogers, executive director of Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital meeting room, about the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative.

Rogers and Brindle said that the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative (CCWC) collaboratively tackles the critical and multi-faceted issues surrounding workforce development, retention, and recruitment in Clinton County and our surrounding region. The CCWC is comprised of business, education, non-profit, government, and economic/community development partners, and is open to anyone from these sectors who would like to become more involved in collaborative solutions to current workforce challenges.

Also, the CCWC currently has three working groups – School/Community Connections, Education/Training, and Barriers to Work – in which members can become directly involved with identifying top workforce challenges and prioritizing and implementing next steps/projects.