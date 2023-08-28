Brad Michaelson, Maineville resident and Blanchester native, is participating in The Great Cycle Challenge to raise funds for children’s cancer research. Submitted photo

The Great Cycle Challenge fundraising event has been announced for this September, aimed at raising funds for children’s cancer research. Participating in this inspirational initiative is Blanchester native, Brad Michaelson, a dedicated cyclist and advocate for the cause, who will be embarking on a journey to ride at least 200 miles on his bicycle to support children battling cancer.

The Great Cycle Challenge is a nationwide campaign that encourages individuals, families, and teams to take on the challenge of riding a set distance during the month of September, all while raising vital funds for children’s cancer research, according to a news release.

Childhood cancer continues to affect the lives of countless families, and research plays a pivotal role in improving treatment options, enhancing care, and ultimately finding cures. By participating in The Great Cycle Challenge, Michaelson said he aims to make a lasting impact by raising funds that will directly contribute to advancements in children’s cancer research.

“I’ve always believed that anyone is capable of driving positive change,” said Michaelson, who now resides in Maineville. “Every mile I ride during this challenge is a step towards a brighter future for children fighting cancer. I encourage everyone to join me on this journey by either donating or participating in The Great Cycle Challenge to make a real difference.”

The success of The Great Cycle Challenge depends on the support and generosity of individuals and businesses who recognize the urgency of funding children’s cancer research.

To support Michaelson’s cycling journey and contribute to children’s cancer research, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official fundraising page: https://greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/BradMichaelson1 and make a donation. Participants can also register to take part in The Great Cycle Challenge and set their own cycling goals.

For more information regarding the Great Cycle Challenge, visit www.greatcyclechallenge.com.