‘Drive to Succeed’ scholarship program available for county youth under 18

“Drive to Succeed” teen driving scholarship applications are now being accepted through the Clinton County Health District (CCHD).

The “Drive to Succeed” program is an Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) grant funded program to help teens under the age of 18 complete driver training. Eligible students will be determined by age, financial need, a recommendation letter, and essay submission. These applications will be reviewed by a panel of Clinton County education officials, law enforcement officials and private citizens.

Recent research by the OTSO provided data that indicates a correlation between youth who complete driver training and obtain their license before they turn 18 and their crash outcomes within their first year of licensure.

“Making driver’s training more accessible for young drivers plays a crucial role in creating safer new drivers,” said Pamela Walker-Bauer, Clinton County Health Commissioner. “We are excited to partner with law enforcement and school officials along with area driving schools, to provide this scholarship opportunity to Clinton County youth.”

Driver’s education scholarships will be for in-person classwork and in-car training through select area driving schools (including D&D and TEAM Driving Schools). There will be no scholarships for online driver’s training. Scholarships will be available as long as grant funding lasts.

For details on how to submit applications, visit the CCHD webpage at:

https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict/DrivetoSucceedGrantProgram .

Scholarship recipients will be required to provide two hours of service to their high school. Home-schooled Clinton County eligible students may complete alternative service proposals and recommendation letters with permission from the Clinton County Health District. Email alternative proposals to the attention of the health commissioner at: [email protected]