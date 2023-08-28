Falcons edge Hurricane for 4th straight win 2-1 Falcons edge Hurricane for 4th straight win 2-1 Falcons edge Hurricane for 4th straight win 2-1 Falcons edge Hurricane for 4th straight win 2-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie held off Wilmington 2-1 Monday night for its fourth straight win at Frank Irelan Field.

The SBAAC American Division boys soccer match leaves the Falcons at 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the American. Wilmington drops to 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Weston Carpenter opened the scoring with an assist to Carter Amstutz. That was all the scoring in the first half.

Gleb Luce converted a penalty kick, hitting the corner of the net despite a touch by the WHS goalkeeper, CM coach Trevor Kackley said.

With approximately two minutes remaining in the match, the Hurricane avoided the shutout by scoring off a penalty kick, Kackley said.