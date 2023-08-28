Massie ‘as advertised, claims 5-0 win over Blanchester Massie ‘as advertised, claims 5-0 win over Blanchester Massie ‘as advertised, claims 5-0 win over Blanchester Massie ‘as advertised, claims 5-0 win over Blanchester Massie ‘as advertised, claims 5-0 win over Blanchester Massie ‘as advertised, claims 5-0 win over Blanchester Massie ‘as advertised, claims 5-0 win over Blanchester Massie ‘as advertised, claims 5-0 win over Blanchester Massie ‘as advertised, claims 5-0 win over Blanchester Massie ‘as advertised, claims 5-0 win over Blanchester Massie ‘as advertised, claims 5-0 win over Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — The Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Blanchester 5-0 Monday in a non-league match on the BHS courts.

“Massie was as advertised,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “They’re very good. They have a team made up of players that have put in a ton of indoor court time in the offseason and it shows. Having said that, I thought we competed well all the way through the lineup.”

Sexton said his doubles team of Gracie Kaehler and Breanna Weldon played their best match of the season, leading in each set before ultimately dropping the match 3-6, 3-6.

“Our goal is to use the lessons we’ve learned from this match and Cedarville and take them through the rest of the season,” said Sexton.

SUMMARY

Aug. 28, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Blanchester 0

Records: CM 6-1; Blan 3-4

Singles

1: Addison Swope d. Lilly Bates 6-0, 6-0

2: Maria Jones d. Katelyn Toles 6-2, 6-2

3: Lilly Logsdon d. Lydia Siler 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green d. Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley 6-1, 6-0

2: Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway d. Gracie Kaehler, Breanna Weldon 6-3, 6-3