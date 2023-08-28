Massie junior varsity tennis claims 4-1 win over Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester reserve tennis team was defeated by Clinton-Massie 4-1 Monday afternoon at BHS.

Sydney Woodall had the lone win for the Wildcats, an 8-2 victory at third singles.

SUMMARY

Aug 28, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Clinton-Massie 4, Blanchester 1

Singles

1: Dakota Cartner (CM) d. Maddie Taylor 8-3

2: Alyssa Lorenz (CM) d. Ryan Maines 8-0

3: Sydney Woodall (B) d. Jenny Anderson 8-2

Doubles

1: Emma Everitt, Taylee Olberding (CM) d. Jenna Pelosi, Abby Thomas 8-0

2: Ellie Smith, Paige Oberweiser (CM) d. Hannah Perry, Grace Jones 8-0