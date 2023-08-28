Massie junior varsity tennis claims 4-1 win over Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester reserve tennis team was defeated by Clinton-Massie 4-1 Monday afternoon at BHS.
Sydney Woodall had the lone win for the Wildcats, an 8-2 victory at third singles.
SUMMARY
Aug 28, 2023
@Blanchester High School
Clinton-Massie 4, Blanchester 1
Singles
1: Dakota Cartner (CM) d. Maddie Taylor 8-3
2: Alyssa Lorenz (CM) d. Ryan Maines 8-0
3: Sydney Woodall (B) d. Jenny Anderson 8-2
Doubles
1: Emma Everitt, Taylee Olberding (CM) d. Jenna Pelosi, Abby Thomas 8-0
2: Ellie Smith, Paige Oberweiser (CM) d. Hannah Perry, Grace Jones 8-0