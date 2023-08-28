Board members pictured at the new trail are (left to right): Taylor Stuckert, Terri Thobaben, Bob Thobaben, Bruce Saunders, Terri Gross, Jack Garrett, Emilia Knisley and Edith. Submitted photo

The Clinton County Trails Coalition is partnering with Wilmington Parks and Rec. Together, the two organizations recently announced the opening of their newest addition to the local hike/bike/run/walk trails.

The Trails Coalition held its August meeting in the Wilmington City Park called David R. Williams Memorial Park, near the location of the newest paved trail. This new trail is located in Wilmington and was built by the City of Wilmington.

Longtime Rails to Trails board member and avid trail user, Taylor Stuckert, explained, “The trail was built over a new utility corridor. It will be a great way to connect people in town with other parts of Wilmington, like the new county offices on Davids Drive.”

This new paved trail starts at the bridge over the pond in the park and winds through the woods around a new pond, and then follows along Lynn Lane to Davids Drive. The trail will continue along Davids Drive after road construction is completed on that road.

David R. Williams Memorial Park is the newest addition to the Wilmington Parks. The land was donated by Elizabeth W. Williams in honor of her husband David. The park consists of two soccer fields, restroom and concession facilities, one baseball/softball diamond, a dog park, a shelter house, splash pad, a skate park, and now a paved trail. This park can be found at the 1300 block of Fife Avenue in Wilmington.