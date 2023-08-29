Blan JV volleyball takes down Felicity in 2

FELICITY — The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-16, 25-21 Tuesday night.
Coach Shelbie Rose said each player contributed to the win.
Rose said Anabelle McGriff and Paityn Conley contributed to the win with their defense.
SUMMARY
Aug 29, 2023
@Felicity-Franklin High School
Blanchester 2, Felicity 0
Bailie Bare 9 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 9 assists
Jade Jackson 4 points, 2 kills, 3 assists
Lily Roy 7 points, 1 ace
Haven Reeves 7 points, 1 kill, 2 blocks
Madison Frump 5 points, 1 ace
Niki White 4 points, 3 kills
Lily Rice 1 point, 1 ace
Aby Vance 3 points, 1 ace
Leah Hunley 3 points
Courtney Gilbert 2 kills
Katie Hinkle 1 kill