Blan JV volleyball takes down Felicity in 2

FELICITY — The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-16, 25-21 Tuesday night.

Coach Shelbie Rose said each player contributed to the win.

Rose said Anabelle McGriff and Paityn Conley contributed to the win with their defense.

SUMMARY

Aug 29, 2023

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Blanchester 2, Felicity 0

Bailie Bare 9 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 9 assists

Jade Jackson 4 points, 2 kills, 3 assists

Lily Roy 7 points, 1 ace

Haven Reeves 7 points, 1 kill, 2 blocks

Madison Frump 5 points, 1 ace

Niki White 4 points, 3 kills

Lily Rice 1 point, 1 ace

Aby Vance 3 points, 1 ace

Leah Hunley 3 points

Courtney Gilbert 2 kills

Katie Hinkle 1 kill