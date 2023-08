Blanchester JV tennis picks up win over Western Brown

MT. ORAB — The Blanchester reserve tennis team defeated Western Brown 3-1 Tuesday afternoon.

Sydney Woodall at third singles and the two doubles teams of Jenna Pelosi and Hannah Perry, and Abby Thomas and Grace Jones posted wins for BHS.

SUMMARY

Aug 29, 2023

@Western Brown High School

Blanchester 3, Western Brown 1

Singles

1: Maddie Taylor lost 8-2

2: Ryan Maines (match abandoned)

3: Sydney Woodall won 8-0

Doubles

1: Jenna Pelosi, Hannah Perry won 8-0

2: Abby Thomas, Grace Jones won 8-1