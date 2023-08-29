Broncos hang on for 3-2 win over Wildcats

MT ORAB — Blanchester lost a tough match Tuesday to Western Brown 3-2 in non-league tennis.

“It was another great, close match between us and Western Brown,” Blanchester coach Matt Sexton said.

Lilly Bates at first singles and the first doubles team of Taylor Baker and Lydia Siler posted wins for Blanchester.

“(Lilly) got down 0-3 in the third but never quit,” Sexton said. “She did a great job staying focused on her game and what she needed to do. It’s another huge step in her development.

“Katelyn (Toles) and second doubles both played long matches that they ended up just short in, but both spots played very well. First doubles took care of business very well. Breanna (Weldon) took another big step forward in her development. She played very well.”

SUMMARY

Aug 29, 2023

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 3, Blanchester 2

Records: Blanchester 3-5, Western Brown 5-3

Singles

1: Lilly Bates (B) d. Shyla Burson 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

2: Jordyn Lucas (W) d. Katelyn Toles 6-4, 6-4

3: Emily Young (W) d. Breanna Weldon 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1: Taylor Baker, Lydia Siler (B) d. Carlee Ware, Ella Clifton 6-2, 6-2

2: Jasmine Ashbrook, Eve Wylie (W) d. Gracie Kaehler, Greta Quigley 2-6, 6-4, 7-5