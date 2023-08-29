Carroll outlasts Wilmington in 3-2 battle at WHS

WILMINGTON — In a tight match, Dayton Carroll outlasted Wilmington 3-2 Monday in non-league girls tennis on the WHS courts.

“This was a hard-fought match,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “(Carroll is) just hard to beat at first and second singles. They just don’t give you many openings. Cary (Holliday) and Bailey (Wheeler) made it a close match with a strong run in the middle of the match.”

Cooper said Sofia Castillo “keeps rolling at third singles and Josie (Heys) and Kate (Totten) had a good outing at second doubles.”

SUMMARY

Aug 28, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Dayton Carroll 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1-Layna Holmes was defeated by Lucy Buhrman 6-2, 0-6, 0-6

2-Reagan Henry was defeated by Ally Walls 1-6, 0-6

3-Sofia Castillo defeated Grace Iacobacci 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler were defeated by Izzy Romeo, Meghan Parlette 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 2-6

2-Josie Heys, Katelynn Totten defeated Kara Kates, Bella Jordt 6-2, 6-1