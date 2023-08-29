Michael Seeger, project manager for Choice One, and Connor Rigney, executive director of Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC), shake hands with the commissioners following Monday’s meeting where discussions revolved around the future of the Jobs and Family Services parking lot. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — Monday morning’s Clinton County Commissioners meeting featured a discussion revolving around the Jobs and Family Services parking lot in the city. Michael Seeger, project manager for Choice One, Connor Rigney, executive director of Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC), and Drew DeMarsh, associate planner for CCRPC, convened with the commissioners to deliberate on the parking lot’s fate.

The central concern was to determine the commissioners’ vision for the parking lot and determine a low maintenance approach for its upkeep. The outcome of the parking lot has been a topic of ongoing discussion among the commissioners. The current state of the parking lot raised drainage issues that needed to be addressed promptly. Among the topics of discussion was the potential redesign of the parking lot and the consideration of introducing grass in place of pavement in certain areas.

One term that surfaced during the meeting was “bioswale.” Essentially, a bioswale is a landscape element designed to manage stormwater runoff. It’s typically a vegetated depression that directs water away from impermeable surfaces, filtering out pollutants as it passes through the plants and soil.

Concurrently, a priority was identified in repairing the drainage ditch adjacent to the road, which was deemed an essential aspect of the project.

Commissioner Lisa K. Woods brought up a point about the under-utilization of the current parking lot space. She questioned the rationale behind continuously renovating and maintaining such a large expanse of pavement when only a fraction of it was being used.

“If you drive out there, you can leave here at anytime of the day and only a fourth of the parking lot is being utilized, so why do we want to continue to keep renovating it and keeping it up to code? Why not grass some of it and make it a different type of area?” she said.

Woods also raised concerns about the grant coverage for paving expenses, advocating for a more comprehensive approach if the parking lot was to be renovated.

With decades of wear on the current asphalt, Seeger noted that the parking lot had already exceeded its prime. He stressed the importance of getting the most for your dollar.

“There is no sub-service draining in the parking lot now. Once it’s wet and you drive a vehicle across it, asphalt is flexible and it waves and bends. That parking lot is probably 30 plus years old and it’s done,” said Seeger.

A key aspect was distinguishing between expenses covered by the grant and those that wouldn’t be, thus facilitating transparent planning.

To address the concerns and complexities surrounding the parking lot and drainage, the commissioners put forth a set of action items. They called for a comprehensive design of the entire parking lot that emphasized low-maintenance strategies and drainage correction. The goal is to maximize the utilization of grant funds to make necessary improvements.

Woods proposed streamlining the process by having a single contractor handle all aspects of the project to ensure consistency and efficiency. The commissioners were aligned with this approach.

Commissioner Kerry Steed expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, confident that the discussion provided a solid foundation for the project’s next steps.