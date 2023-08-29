East Clinton outlasts Ripley in five-set marathon

RIPLEY — East Clinton ended a four-match losing streak Monday with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-10, 18-25, 15-8 win over Ripley in non-league volleyball action.
East Clinton is 2-5.
“It was a rollercoaster of a game,” head coach Sarah Sodini said. “We’re still getting our footing and learning how to play together as a team consistently. We did a lot of great things, but also made some fixable mistakes.”
Karsyn Jamison led EC with 14 kills while Lauren Runyon had 11. Cheyenne Reed had 17 assists and Emily Arnold contributed 14.
Sodini said Liz Schiff “had a great game in the back row. She played very smart and gave max effort.”
SUMMARY
Aug 28, 2023
@Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School
East Clinton 3, Ripley 2
Emily Arnold 5 kills, 4 aces, 14 assists, 8 digs
Taylor Barton 1 ace, 7 digs
Sydney Beiting 2 aces, 8 digs
Hadlie Clark 3 aces, 13 digs
Karsyn Jamison 14 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs
Colie Murarescu 7 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks
Cheyenne Reed 1 ace, 17 assists, 24 digs
Abbi Reynolds 4 kills, 5 aces, 1 assist, 4 digs
Lauren Runyon 11 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 10 digs
Liz Schiff 2 kills, 1 ace, 9 digs
Makayla Seaman 1 kill, 2 assists, 2 blocks