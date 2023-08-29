East Clinton outlasts Ripley in five-set marathon East Clinton outlasts Ripley in five-set marathon East Clinton outlasts Ripley in five-set marathon

RIPLEY — East Clinton ended a four-match losing streak Monday with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-10, 18-25, 15-8 win over Ripley in non-league volleyball action.

East Clinton is 2-5.

“It was a rollercoaster of a game,” head coach Sarah Sodini said. “We’re still getting our footing and learning how to play together as a team consistently. We did a lot of great things, but also made some fixable mistakes.”

Karsyn Jamison led EC with 14 kills while Lauren Runyon had 11. Cheyenne Reed had 17 assists and Emily Arnold contributed 14.

Sodini said Liz Schiff “had a great game in the back row. She played very smart and gave max effort.”

SUMMARY

Aug 28, 2023

@Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School

East Clinton 3, Ripley 2

Emily Arnold 5 kills, 4 aces, 14 assists, 8 digs

Taylor Barton 1 ace, 7 digs

Sydney Beiting 2 aces, 8 digs

Hadlie Clark 3 aces, 13 digs

Karsyn Jamison 14 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs

Colie Murarescu 7 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks

Cheyenne Reed 1 ace, 17 assists, 24 digs

Abbi Reynolds 4 kills, 5 aces, 1 assist, 4 digs

Lauren Runyon 11 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 10 digs

Liz Schiff 2 kills, 1 ace, 9 digs

Makayla Seaman 1 kill, 2 assists, 2 blocks