Falcons blank Hurricane at Frank Irelan Field 5-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — For the second straight match, Clinton-Massie came out on top in shutout fashion.

Ava Dondero and Hayden Turner combined for the team’s third shutout of the season, a 5-0 win over Wilmington Monday at Frank Irelan Field.

The SBAAC American Division win puts the Falcons at 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the division. Wilmington falls to 1-2-1 overall and 0-2 in league play.

All five of the Clinton-Massie matches have ended in shutouts. CMHS defeated Fairfield 1-0 on Saturday.

Hope Roberts led the Massie offense with two goals and an assist. Macy Kreider had a goal and an assist while Tayllor Vert and Rosie Hall rounded out the scoring with one goal each.