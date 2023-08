Hurricane posts wins over Wildcats, Indians at Elks

WILMINGTON — Tommy Halloran was match medalist as Wilmington defeated Blanchester and Hillsboro Tuesday in a three-team boys golf match at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Halloran had a 40.

Evan Malott led Blanchester with a 47.

SUMMARY

Aug 29, 2023

@Elks 797 Golf Club

Front 9, Par 36, 2780 yards

Wilmington (168) Tommy Halloran 40, Landon Mellinger 43, Braydon Black 44, Corrick DeBoard 41, Brody Reynolds 48, Patrick Tucker 50

Blanchester (208) Evan Malott 47, Cole Mueller 58, Eason Jones 59, Cole Bradley 53, Brian White 50

Hillsboro (176)