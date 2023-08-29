Massie boys make it 5 in a row with 3-0 victory

WILLIAMSBURG — Clinton-Massie blanked Williamsburg 3-0 Tuesday in non-league boys soccer action at WHS.

The Falcons put pressure on the Wildcats from the start, recording a shot on goal in the first minute of the game.

Gleb Luce tallied two goals while Sam Massie had one goal. Luce beat multiple defenders with “fancy footwork,” coach Trevor Kackley said. The coach said the first goal went to the upper right and the second goal went lower right.

Massie’s goal came off a cross through the box from Weston Carpenter.

Jack Thamann had four saves and posted his second shutout of the season.

Kackley said several reserve players finished the game with Carson McDowell getting a shot on goal and Ethan Kuhlman recording a shot on goal.

Clinton-Massie has won five matches in a row since opening the season with a loss to Badin.