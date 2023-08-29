Short-handed Hurricane prevails in battle of SCOL rivals

HILLSBORO — With Lilly Trentman and Taija Walker playing key roles off the bench, Wilmington hung on to defeat Hillsboro 25-22, 25-20, 26-24 Monday night in non-league volleyball action between former South Central Ohio League foes.

Wilmington (4-1) was missing top player Brynn Bryant and coach Jamie Bryant while several who played weren’t 100 percent.

“The sickness that is going around has hit us,” Wilmington coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Lineups were a little funky and some that were on the court weren’t feeling the best, so we had to dig deep and play … which wasn’t always the case.”

Reveal said Trentman (7 points, 7 kills, 8 digs) and Taija Walker (3 kills, 1 block) “stepped up” and helped WHS prevail.

“It was sloppy and down-right ugly at times but we stuck together and pulled out the win,” Reveal said.

SUMMARY

Aug 28, 2023

@Hillsboro High School

Wilmington 3 Hillsboro 0

Aidynne Tippett 9 points 31 set assists 10 digs 1 block

Lauren Diels 1 points 2 kills 3 digs 1 block

Madi Schuster 5 points 1 kill 16 digs

Lisbon Smith 1 point 12 kills 1 ace 10 digs

Miya Nance 5 points 7 kills 1 dig 4 blocks

Layla Reynolds 16 points 1 ace 27 digs

Taija Walker 3 kills 1 block

Lilly Trentman 7 points 7 kills 8 digs

Aunestie Hudson 1 ace