WILMINGTON — A suspect has been identified in the Aug. 19 hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 27-year-old local man, according to police.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen confirmed to the News Journal on Tuesday morning that evidence has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office. While Fithen said he cannot name the suspect at this time, due to pending charges, he advised the arrest is expected to occur later this week or early next week.

Wilmington Police Department detectives have been investigating leads and evidence regarding the fatal hit-and-run of Daniel Smith.

Police responded to a 911 call of a hit-skip involving a pedestrian at the intersection of South South and Sugartree Street at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 19. The pedestrian, identified as Smith, was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Fithen told the News Journal at the time, “the videos we have reviewed show the suspect vehicle as being a dark-colored SUV similar to a Jeep Commander or a Honda Pilot.”

A GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Smith’s funeral expenses has raised over $4,300 (https://gofund.me/0afa37a6). A celebration of life for Smith is set for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Assembly of God, 609 W. Locust St.

Following the service, the church will provide a dinner for all friends and family.

