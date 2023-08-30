Astros tame Tigers for SBAAC National Div. victory

LEES CREEK — East Clinton won its second straight match Wednesday, a 4-1 decision over visiting Bethel-Tate in SBAAC National Division tennis.
The Astros up their record to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in league play.
SUMMARY
Aug 30, 2023
@East Clinton High School
East Clinton 4, Bethel-Tate 1
Singles
1-Kailyn Mason defeated Grace Tolliver 6-1, 6-1
2-Molly Seabaugh defeated Emma Getter 6-0, 6-1
3-Mallory Thomason won by forfeit
Doubles
1-Rylee Kempton, Stephanie Lambert were defeated by Emma Wetzel, Rylen Crabtree 2-6, 3-6
2-Abigail Prater, Josi Balon defeated Bre Smith, Bronwyn den Hollander 6-0, 6-4