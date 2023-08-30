Astros tame Tigers for SBAAC National Div. victory Astros tame Tigers for SBAAC National Div. victory Astros tame Tigers for SBAAC National Div. victory Astros tame Tigers for SBAAC National Div. victory

LEES CREEK — East Clinton won its second straight match Wednesday, a 4-1 decision over visiting Bethel-Tate in SBAAC National Division tennis.

The Astros up their record to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in league play.

SUMMARY

Aug 30, 2023

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 4, Bethel-Tate 1

Singles

1-Kailyn Mason defeated Grace Tolliver 6-1, 6-1

2-Molly Seabaugh defeated Emma Getter 6-0, 6-1

3-Mallory Thomason won by forfeit

Doubles

1-Rylee Kempton, Stephanie Lambert were defeated by Emma Wetzel, Rylen Crabtree 2-6, 3-6

2-Abigail Prater, Josi Balon defeated Bre Smith, Bronwyn den Hollander 6-0, 6-4