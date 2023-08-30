BHS shrugs off slow start, blanks Cardinals 3-0

FELICITY — After a slow start, Blanchester easily defeated Felicity 25-23, 25-13, 25-10 Tuesday night in SBAAC National Division play.

“With a long bus ride like it is from Blanchester to Felicity sometimes it is hard to get going as a team,” coach Jenna Weisflock said. “That is the exact story of what happened. The girls struggled a bit in the first set to start playing how they know how to play. But it finally kicked in and they didn’t let up from there.”

Payton Johnson had seven kills and Hope Blankenbeckler 20 assists to lead Blanchester. Jocelyn Lansing had five aces.

SUMMARY

Aug 29, 2023

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Blanchester 3, Felicity 0

Jocelyn Lansing 21 service points 5 aces 4 kills.

Payton Johnson 5 service points, 7 kills, 1 block.

Hope Blankenbeckler 6 service points 20 assists.

Madison Winemiller 15 service points 2 kills.

Audri Byrom 3 perfect passes.

Gracie Roy 5 service points 5 digs.

Desiree Abbott 2 service points, 4 kills 8 perfect passes.

Emma Hartmann 6 service points, 6 kills, 3 blocks 7 perfect passes.

Niki White 1 perfect pass.

Bailie Bare 5 service points.