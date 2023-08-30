Community Calendar

Sabina Library to hold book/DVD sale

The Sabina Public Library (11 E. Elm St.) will be holding a Book & DVD Sale starting Aug. 28 and running through Sept. 9 during regular business hours. DVDs and CDs are $1 each. Books are 25 cents each for hardbacks or large soft covers and 10 cents each for small paperbacks. On the final three days of the sale (Sept. 7-9), the library will run a special in which you can fill a shopping basket for $1.

Overdose Awareness Day event

The community is invited to attend an Overdose Awareness Day event on Aug. 31 at JW Denver Williams Park in Wilmington from 4-6 p.m. The event will include food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution, and a balloon release to remember lost loved ones.

Blan Hope Warriors to hold candlelight vigil

The Blanchester Hope Warriors are hosting a Candlelight Vigil on Aug. 31, beginning at 6 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Main streets in Blanchester. There will be resources available, Narcan distribution, food and support for those who have lost a loved one to overdose. For more information, please call Tina at 513-315-1236.

WHS Class of 1978 to hold 45-year reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45-year reunion from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. For detailed information, join the Wilmington H.S. Class Reunion-1978 Facebook page or email [email protected]

Booklovers group to hold meeting

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7. The book the group will be discussing is “Britt-Marie Was Here” by Fredrik Backman. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Community Action to hold 5K Corn Run/Walk

On Sept. 9, Clinton County Community Action will be holding the 10th-annual 5K Corn Run/Walk. By participating in this event, participants will be a part of contributing to the lives of Clinton County seniors all while getting exercise, fresh air and having a little fun. Registration fee will be $25 pre-registered by Aug. 21 for a free t-shirt and 10th anniversary medallion. Registration forms can be obtained at the Community Action website clintoncap.org or by calling the office at 937-382-8365.