Defending champion defeats Clinton-Massie 8-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Defending state champion Cincinnati Country Day defeated Clinton-Massie 8-0 Tuesday in girls soccer at Frank Irelan Field.

CCD won the Division III title in 2022.

Clinton-Massie is 3-3 on the year. Country Day is 3-0 and has outscored its opponents 15-3 this season.