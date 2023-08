East Clinton JV volleyball notches wins over Ripley, CNE

The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team picked up wins this week over Ripley and Clermont Northeastern.

In a down-to-the-wire match, the East Clinton defeated Clermont Northeastern 26-24, 25-21 Wednesday night.

Coach Lorrie Arnold said her team played their hearts out and won against a very good team.

Makayla Seaman led with six kills while Haley Carroll had 16 digs. Taylynn Spurlock and Kenzi Terrell had seven assists each.

On Monday, the Astros were 25-19, 25-22 winners over the Blue Jays. Spurlock had 10 service aces. Carroll had 11 digs.

SUMMARY

Aug 29, 2023

@Clermont NE High School

East Clinton 2, Clermont NE 0

Haley Carroll 16 digs, 1 pass.

Taylynn Spurlock 2 kills, 7 assists, 9 serves.

Kaylee Terrell 3 kills, 2 assists, 3 serves, 1 ace, 3 passes, 11 digs.

Kenzi Terrell 1 kill, 7 assists, 3 serves, 2 aces, 3 digs.

Sahara Tate 5 kills, 10 serves, 1 ace, 12 digs.

Makayla Seaman 6 kills, 1 assist, 8 serves, 1 ace, 8 digs.

Taylor Brown 1 kill, 1 block, 2 serves, 2 aces.

Kiera Null 2 kills, 2 assists, 3 serves, 1 ace.

–

Aug 28, 2023

@Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School

East Clinton 2, Ripley 0

Haley Carroll 11 digs.

Taylynn Spurlock 3 assists, 11 serves, 10 aces.

Kaylee Terrell 3 kills, 1 assist, 2 serves, 1 ace, 2 digs.

Kenzi Terrell 2 assists, 5 serves, 2 digs.

Sahara Tate 2 kills, 2 serves, 1 ace, 2 digs.

Rhielynn Lightle 13 serves, 1 dig.

Taylor Brown 1 kill, 1 block, 1 serve, 1 dig.

Kiera Null 1 dig.

Makayla Seaman 3 kills, 3 serves, 4 aces.