Colson Morgan

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys golf team knocked off Division I Kings 153 to 163 Tuesday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Andy Steed, with a 1-under par 34, was the match medalist.

“It was nice beating a good Division I school,” Massie coach Phil Larrick said.

Cam Morgan had a solid round of 43, Larrick said. The Falcons are 35-9 and will play Springboro today in a rescheduled match, Larrick added.

Owen Goodwin carded a 37 and Logan Miller shot a 40. Evan Davidson came in with 42 and Colson Morgan shot 45.