Hurricane runs roughshod over Warriors 5-0

GOSHEN — In a quick match, Wilmington ran over Goshen 5-0 Wednesday in American Division tennis.

The Warriors won just three games in five matches.

“Great to see the players bounce back after the tough loss to Carroll Monday,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “Looking forward now to a visit from Kings (Thursday). They always bring us quality tennis.”

Wilmington goes to 4-1 in the American and 5-4 overall. Goshen drops to 0-6, 0-5.

“4-1 in conference play is a good spot for us to be in as we approach the halfway point in the season,” Cooper said.

SUMMARY

Aug 30, 2023

@Goshen High School

Wilmington 5, Goshen 0

Singles

1-Layna Holmes defeated Natalie Kuntz 6-0, 6-0

2-Reagan Henry defeated Kaelynn Hager 6-0, 6-0

3-Sofia Castillo defeated Erin Hager 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler defeated Kayleigh McClanahan, Charliza Schulz 6-0, 6-1

2-Josie Heys, Elena Gatti defeated Jasmine Faulkner, Haylie Burgan 6-1, 6-0