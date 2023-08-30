Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for the Summer Semester 2022/23.

Kimberly Bailey and Rhonda Hale, of Wilmington, were named to the President’s List. Ariel Hodge, of Wilmington, was named to the Dean’s List.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

With two campus locations — Brown County Campus in Mt. Orab and Central Campus in Hillsboro — Southern State Community College provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience, according to a news release. The college also offers courses in aviation maintenance, airframe, and powerplant at Laurel Oaks in Wilmington–Clinton County.