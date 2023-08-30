Monster Mash 5K set to return to Clinton-Massie High School

CLARKSVILLE — A fun, spooky event is returning to help students visit the nation’s capital.

Monster Mash 5K and Fun Run will take place at Clinton-Massie High School on Saturday, Oct. 21 starting at 4 p.m. The funds raised will go toward the eighth grade trip to Washington D.C. later in the school year.

The event will include awards for winners, a themed medal for all participants, and registration will include access to a trunk or treat after the run.

Amy Kreider, an eighth grade social studies teacher at Clinton-Massie Middle School and organizer, told the News Journal that all ages are welcome and participants are encouraged to wear a costume.

Kreider advised the event originated last year from Clinton-Massie administrators and parents wanting to form a community connection, have fun activities in the area, and as a way to promote health and wellness activities.

“We had a pretty good turnout for the first year. I’d say there was about 30 or 40 participants,” said Kreider. “We’re hoping for at least a hundred this year.”

Kreider said she really hopes to get enough money to help make sure the students visit DC. She believes this trip would benefit the kids in many regards.

Last year, she could see people were having fun during, what she described as, a relaxed way to enjoy each other’s company while also working out.

“Lot of smiles on kids’ faces during the trunk or treat. So, it was a great time overall,” she said, recalling people asking if the event would happen again.

Many have already signed up for the event and she hopes more sign up, including members of school sports teams — track, cross country, and football.

She added it’s nice to have these kinds of events in their community.

“In a rural community, it’s fun to have destination events and activities and I think we do embrace that,” she said. “This is right in everyone’s backyard and super easy to access … and we’re hoping to be a hub of activities that gets the community to be excited to be together.”

Upon registration, participants can either pay $15 or $20 and get a special shirt featuring a student’s design.

“We have a contest here at our middle school that the students have to create the shirt design,” said Kreider, adding a winner hasn’t been chosen yet.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/5d9dbbxr. The deadline for registration is Oct. 19.

