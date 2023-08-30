Real estate transactions

This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Jean Tidwell to Jean Tidwell RLT, 7601 Lovin CT., Blanchester.

Eulis and Cheslie Blanton *SD to Cheslie Blanton, 314 Pansy Rd., Vernon Township.

Edward L. and Rhonda S. Friend *SD to Rhonda S. Friend, 4064 Pansy Rd., Vernon Township.

Michelle L. Barnes to Ashley Johnson, 244 Hawley Ave., Wilmington, $142,000.

Jessica G. and Jonathan K. Cooper *SD to Eagle View A Series Contained Within NAPT Time LLC, 2128 Green Rd., Clark Township.

Jessica G. and Jonathan Cooper *SD to Green Locust A. Series Contained Within NAPT Time LLC, 359 E. Locust St., Wilmington.

Jean A. Gravlin RLT to John and Kay Murphy Family RLT, Dwiggins and Starbuck Rd., Union Township, $1,200,000.

Lori L. Riley to Bradley D. Snow and Ashlee B. Bramel *SD, 320 San Mar Gale Dr., Sabina, $129,000.

Stanley and Kathy Feck to Michelle Peters and Brian Burkitt, 103 Mitchell Ave., Midland, $240,000.

Tedra Simpson to Taylor Ashton Schindler, 5330 SR 730, Adams Township, $280,000.

John W. Evans Jr. to Andrea and Bradley Burns *SD, 7486 SR 380, Chester Township, $475,000.

Raymond Edward and Jennett Bowles to Raymond Edward and Jennett Bowles *SD, 208 N. Orchard Cir., Blanchester.

Thomas Roades 1/2 INT and James W. Roades 1/2 INT to Erica Garcia 1/2 INT and James W. Roades 1/2 INT, 14336 SR 134, Clark Township.

William W. Spaller Jr. to William W. Jr. and Barbra S. Spaller *SD, 698 Haley Rd., Wilson Township.

Cynthia E. and Douglas A. Langhorst Trust to Timothy L. and Tara Swackhammer *SD, 111 Glenwood Cir., Wilmington, $290,500.

Phillip D. and Leah Smithson *SD to Zackary Dean and Alana Dillow *SD, 410 Nelson Rd., Wilmington, $239,500.

Austin J. and Samantha N. Gorman *SD to Robert D., Kayla L., and Judith Ann Honican, 367 S. Wall St., Wilmington, $178,400.

Chelsie Blanton to Daniel L. Wilson, 314 Pansy Rd., Vernon Township, $365,000.

Carol S. Holbert to Haley M. Schroeder, 480 N. Wood St., Wilmington, $134,500.

Dwayne Edward and Kimberly Jane DeWeese to Dwayne Edward and Kimberlly Jane DeWeese, Farmers Road, Washington Township.

Ernest F. and Terah N. Maerki *SD to Kyle Robert Patrick, 478 S. South St., Wilmington, $170,000.

T&G Garner Investment Properties LLC to Wilmington Holdings LLC, 120 Doan St., Wilmington, $37,500.

Ronald K. and Paula S. Walter *SD to Linda J. Reynolds, 423 Forest Lake Dr., Wilmington, $232,900.

Floyd S. Lansing Sr. and Jr. to Floyd Samuel Lansing Sr. RLT, Jenkins Road, Union Township.

Property Cartwheel LLC to Danielle and Micah Eades *SD, 31 Woodview Dr., Wilmington, $83,000.

Joseph E. and Sheila Ann Spicer to Joseph E. Spicer, 963 Linhof Rd., Wilmington.

Michael and Emilina P. Greber to Greber Family RLT, 139 Sycamore Dr., Wilmington.

Zackary D. Evans and Madison P. Stoops to Caleb Thomas and Ashlee Mae Gee *SD, 191 Vine St., Sabina, $124,000.