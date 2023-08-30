Three injured in 2-vehicle crash Tuesday

BLANCHESTER — A head-on collision Tuesday night resulted in three individuals being flown to hospitals for treatment.

Sgt. Michael Ross, assistant post commander of the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol, told the News Journal they’re investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 7:47 p.m. on Dudley Road south of State Route 28.

Ross advised no names are being released at this time but both drivers were transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He also advised a juvenile in one of the vehicles was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“The crash is still under investigation, but it appears the at-fault unit drove left of center and struck the other motorist head-on,” said Ross.

All injuries were described as non-life threatening at this time. Drugs and/or alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574