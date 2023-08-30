Wildcats make quick work of Cardinals 5-0

BLANCHESTER — In a quick match, Blanchester defeated Felicity 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division tennis.

“It’s always great to pick up another division win,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Felicity was missing their No. 1 singles player which not only hurts the top of the lineup but forces everyone to play up a spot. Their girls competed, though. All five of my girls who got to play did a great job of taking care of business.”

SUMMARY

Aug. 30, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, Felicity 0

Records: Blanchester 4-5 overall, 4-0 SBC-National; Felicity 1-3 overall, 1-3 SBC-N

Singles

1: Lilly Bates d. Sophie Blake 6-0, 6-0

2: Katelyn Toles d. Alex Addis 6-1, 6-0

3: Lydia Siler d. Eden Myers 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1: Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley d. Savannah Metzger, Emma Vittoz 6-0, 6-0

2: Gracie Kaehler, Breanna Weldon won by forfeit