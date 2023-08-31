Astros steamroll Blue Lions at Gardner Park 5-0

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton blitzed Washington Senior 5-0 Thursday in a non-league tennis match here at Gardner Park.

“The whole team stepped up and played great,” East Clinton coach Doug Stehlin said.

Kailyn Mason had the match of the night, a 7-5, 6-3 triumph at first singles.

SUMMARY

Aug 31, 2023

@Gardner Park

East Clinton 5, Washington Senior 0

Singles

1-Kailyn Mason defeated Jillian Frederick 7-5, 6-3

2-Molly Seabaugh defeated Kate Bailey 6-2, 6-0

3-Rylee Kempton defeated Siddhi Patel 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1-Stephanie Lambert, Josi Balon defeated Ady Bartruff, Sam Dallmayer 6-1, 6-1

2-Abigail Prater, Mallory Thomason defeated Gretchen Reed, Kendelle Woods 6-0, 6-1