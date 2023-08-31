Celebrating love and friendship at Cape May

Mary Ann Walker and Jack Eidemiller savor the joy of their wedding reception, organized by Ohio Living Cape May staff, on Wednesday. Amidst a warm atmosphere and surrounded by cherished friends met at Cape May, the couple delighted in an exquisite spread of cheese, crackers, fruit, cake, sparkling grape juice, coffee, and tea. It was a moment of pure happiness and community as they begin their journey together at Cape May as a married couple.