Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 10:30 p.m. on August 25, deputies responded to a Turner Road residence in Lynchburg/Clark Township on the report of an assault. According to the report, a Jamestown male was assaulted by a 56-year-old Lynchburg male resulting in apparent broken bones. The report indicates alcohol was involved. An investigation is pending.

• At 10:56 a.m. on August 26, deputies received a report of an assault from a Wilmington female. According to the report, the victim reported being assaulted by their brother – a 27-year-old Clarksville male. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries. An investigation is pending.

• At 12:03 on August 28, deputies received a theft report from a 63-year-old Adams Township female. According to the report, the victim paid a contractor $25,188 to do work for her that was never completed. A male subject was listed as a suspect. No further details were listed in the report. An investigation is pending.

• At 11:06 a.m. on August 23, a 64-year-old Wilmington male reported his vehicle was stolen. The report lists the vehicle as a black-colored 1999 Toyota Camry. The incident took place at the 900 block of Shull Road in Blanchester/Marion Township. A 53-year-old Midland male was listed as a suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 4:48 p.m. on August 21, a 68-year-old Clarksville male reported items were stolen from his residence on Pansy Road. According to the report, the stolen items included a quarter-inch socket set and three pocket knives. A 52-year-old Clarksville female was listed as a suspect.

• At 6:04 p.m. on August 18, a Martinsville female reported trespassing at her Main Street residence. A 38-year-old Martinsville female was listed as the suspect.

• At 10:33 p.m. on August 20, deputies discovered suspected narcotics during while at the 4400 block of U.S. 68 North in Wilmington/Union Township. According to the report, deputies seized suspected meth. A 36-year-old male from Westfield, New York was listed as the suspect. An investigation is pending.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574