Commissioners announce board appointments

WILMINGTON– The Clinton County Commissioners made appointments to key boards within the county following an executive session Wednesday morning.

The appointees are as follows:

– Stella Cramer: Clinton County Elderly Services Program Advisory Board

– Patrice (Pat) Thompson: Clinton County Regional Planning Commission

– Jane Newkirk: Clinton County Public Defender Board

– Tracy Ames: Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities

– Kaleb Barrows: Clinton County Local Community Corrections Planning Board

– Walt Rowsey (Reappointment): Clinton County Port Authority Board

– Beth Ellis (Reappointment): Clinton County Port Authority Board

– Renee LaPine (Reappointment): Clinton County Port Authority Board

The community is encouraged to explore opportunities for board involvement and contribute to the county’s progress, according to the commissioners. To find the board application, you can head to the commissioners’ department on the county website www.co.clinton.oh.us.

Additionally, those interested can reach out to the commissioners’ office at 937-382-2103 or send an email to [email protected].