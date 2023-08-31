Fourth match of the week produces 5-0 win for Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — The finale of a four-match week was a 5-0 Blanchester victory over Goshen Thursday at BHS.

“It’s been a long week with four matches for a bunch of my kids,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Big week next week with three away division matches. We’ll start with Georgetown Tuesday and hopefully we’ll use the lessons we’ve learned over the last month to bring our best to them.”

Lilly Bates had a three-set win at first singles, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, “gutting” out the win against a gutsy Goshen singles player. Taylor Baker moved onto a singles court and picked up a win with “aggressive” play.

Maddie Taylor and Sydney Woodall picked up their first varsity wins at second doubles, 6-0, 6-0.

“Not only did they get their first varsity wins, but they won 6-0, 6-0; that’s a pretty cool memory for them,” said Sexton.

SUMMARY

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, Goshen 0

Records: Blanchester 5-5; Goshen 0-7

Singles

1: Lilly Bates d. Natalie Kuntz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

2: Katelyn Toles d. Kaelynn Hager 6-0, 6-2

3: Taylor Baker d. Erin Hager 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

1: Greta Quigley, Gracie Kaehler d. Kyleigh McClanahan, Charlize Schulz 6-2, 6-2

2: Maddie Taylor, Sydney Woodall d. Lillie Hall, Hailey Haines 6-0, 6-0

Reserve

Ryan Maines, Hannah Perry won 8-3