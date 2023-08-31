A large crowd was in attendance Saturday evening for the Clinton County Historical Society’s 75th anniversary Diamond Jubilee on the grounds of the Historical Society. Many familiar community members, past directors, and former staff attended. Submitted photos Historical Society’s 75th Diamond Jubilee welcomes 200 attendees for celebration Historical Society’s 75th Diamond Jubilee welcomes 200 attendees for celebration Historical Society’s 75th Diamond Jubilee welcomes 200 attendees for celebration Historical Society’s 75th Diamond Jubilee welcomes 200 attendees for celebration Historical Society’s 75th Diamond Jubilee welcomes 200 attendees for celebration Historical Society’s 75th Diamond Jubilee welcomes 200 attendees for celebration Historical Society’s 75th Diamond Jubilee welcomes 200 attendees for celebration

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Historical Society’s 75th anniversary Diamond Jubilee was held the evening of Saturday, Aug. 23 on the grounds of the Historical Society and a crowd of 200 guests enjoyed the garden party celebration.

Many familiar community members, past directors, and former staff attended. The phrase “preserving past 75” was an important theme throughout the evening.

During the event, nine former directors were honored for their roles in helping to make the Historical Society what it is today and a slideshow of vintage photos were shared as a reminder of the past. The party celebrated the anniversary of the organization’s 1948 incorporation while also looking forward to the future.

The special occasion featured a gathering of Society members, guests, and community members under two large tents on the property, musical entertainment by John Reynolds, and delicious hors d’oeuvres by Harvest House Catering.

As part of the evening’s affairs, executive director Shelby Boatman announced to the crowd how History Center members now have online access to view the museum’s collection in the palm of their hands anytime, anywhere. Through a partnership with software company PastPerfect Online, members now have the ability to view on a computer, tablet, or phone the objects that have helped to define Clinton County.

The museum currently has over 10,000 physical artifacts in its collection. Initially, a select group of key collections and popular objects have been added which include the Karl Moon & Eli Harvey Collections, local schools, medical items, and more. Over the next year staff will be working to photograph and upload the remaining items online.

Sponsors for the historic celebration included American Legion Post #49, ATSG, City of Wilmington, Clinton County Foundation, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Molly Boatman Dot Com, and SFM Insurance. Current Society Board of Trustee members are Suzanne Madison, Harry Brumbaugh, Nicki Bennett, Patti Herron, Stan Hannah (emeritus), Andrew McCoy, Keith Orejel, Lauren Raizk, Tim Rudduck, Christine Snyder, Mary Kay Vance, and Renee Walker.

A special thanks is given to members of the 75th Anniversary Committee, which include Bev Beireis, Nicki Bennett, Buffy Boatman, Molly Boatman, Shelby Boatman, Suzanne Madison, Jonathan McKay, Lauren Raizk, and Mary Kay Vance.

To learn more about the History Center’s exhibits or membership, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call 937-382-4684. To view images from the event, please follow the History Center on social media at @ClintonCountyHistory.

The Society’s museum is located at 149 E. Locust St. in Wilmington, the former family home of General James W. Denver and often referred to as Rombach Place. The History Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit, not affiliated with county or city agencies, and relies on annual memberships to continue their mission.