Monroe stops Wilmington at FSC 3-0 Monroe stops Wilmington at FSC 3-0 Monroe stops Wilmington at FSC 3-0 Monroe stops Wilmington at FSC 3-0 Monroe stops Wilmington at FSC 3-0

WILMINGTON — Monroe improved to 6-1 Thursday with a straight sets win over Wilmington at Fred Summers Court.

The 12-25, 17-25, 19-25 loss leaves the Hurricane at 4-2.

“Just couldn’t find a groove,” Hurricane head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We struggled with our coverage and we were not aggressive at the net.”

Lisbon Smith had five kills, Aidynne Tippett 14 digs, Miya Nance three blocks to lead WHS.

SUMMARY

Aug 31, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Monroe 3, Wilmington 0

Miya Nance 4 kills 3 blocks 3 points

Lauren Diels 3 kills 1 dig 1 block

Aidynne Tippett 16 assists 14 digs

Brynn Bryant 4 kills 1 assist 9 digs 1 ace 1point

Lisbon Smith 5 kills 3 aces 9 digs 1 block 9 points

Madi Schuster 1 kill 5 digs 1 point

Layla Reynolds 1 ace 10 digs 7 points