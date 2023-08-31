Mullen shoots 3rd straight 36 to lead National

MT. ORAB — Bethel-Tate’s Nick Mullen posted his third straight 36 in SBAAC National Division play Thursday at Friendly Meadows Golf Course.

Mullen leads the league individual standings by 13 strokes over Clermont Northeastern’s Parker Woolery, 108 to 121.

Williamsburg is the top team through three divisionals, leading Bethel-Tate 532 to 556.

On Thursday, Evan Malott posted the low score for Blanchester with a 54. Gabe Stewart was the low Astro on the day with a 58.

SUMMARY

Aug 31, 2023

SBAAC National Division

Boys Golf divisional 3

@Friendly Meadows Golf Course

TEAMS

Williamsburg 174, Bethel-Tate 182, Clermont NE 192, Felicity 212, Blanchester 232, Georgetown 238, East Clinton 240

INDIVIDUALS

Williamsburg (174) Karson LaGrange 38 Adam Middendorf 40 Drew Kreimer 48 Evan Sieg 48 Cooper Carson 52

Bethel-Tate (182) Nick Mullen 36 AJ Johnsno 52 Chase Sandker 47 Colin Nickell 56 Trevor Johnson 47

Clermont NE (192) Parker Woolery 40 Colton Schumaker 49 Colt Sexton 49 Blaise Urling 58 Ariakan Barnes 55 AJ Cunningham 54

Felicity (212) Caleb Ninichuck 47 Lane McElfresh 52 Jake Forman 53 Connor Redden 62

Blanchester (232) Evan Malott 54 Cole Mueller 56 Cole Bradley 66 Eason Jones 56

Georgetown (238) Bryce Winterod 51 Tanner Rolfe 50 Evan Newberry 66 Gunner Ernst 71

East Clinton (240) Mitchell Ellis 63 Aiden Walker Austin Kmatz 60 Gabe Stewart 58 Kaiden Roth 63 Carson Karey 64