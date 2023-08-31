Blanchester goalkeeper Ava Lanham (99)

OWENSVILLE — Clermont Northeastern kept pace with Bethel-Tate Thursday by defeating Blanchester 7-0 in SBAAC National Division girls soccer.

Both CNE and Bethel-Tate are 2-0 in league play. The Rockets are 3-1 overall.

Blanchester is 0-4 overall, 0-3 in the National Division.

Ava Lanham made 17 saves in goal. Coach Kristina White not her defense’s hard-fought game saying they pulled the Rockets offside more than 10 times in the match.

The junior varsity Wildcats lost 1-0 to the Rockets. Lanham had two save in that match with Evelyn Kohler leading a strong defensive effort, White added.