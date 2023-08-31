Week 3 Preview: Tri-Valley at Clinton-Massie

Clinton-Massie had two solid opponents to start the 2023 season in Waynesville and Edgewood.

Whether physically or emotionally or both, each team brought plenty to the table and the young, growing Falcons responded by outscoring them 80-8.

But Friday night with the Tri-Valley Scotties coming to town, Clinton-Massie will have its toughest test to date.

“We’re going to bring a real strong team in, a really talented group,” Massie head coach Dan McSurley said.

The Falcons and Scotties are both talented to be clear. Tri-Valley is a Division III Region 11 team with the Falcons in Division IV Region 16. Tri-Valley has been a Division II team in recent years, so this is a big Division III institution.

However, both teams are slated to land roles on the Island of Misfit Toys in the next remake of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

“They’re traveling around three hours (here) and we will travel next season,” McSurley said. “This is the game of small school misfits that no one will schedule in the regular season. Should be a great game of two contrasting styles. Similar, with the exception that they can run the ball with a couple nice backs.”

Led by first team All-Ohio quarterback Max Lyall, the Scotties are 1-1 this season with a loss to Columbus De Sales and a win over Licking Heights. As a sophomore last season, Lyall passed for 2,746 yards and 31 touchdowns. His top target was Ashton Sensibaugh who caught 51 passes for 1,246 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022.

“We get these guys, we’ll have things set up nice (for the rest of the season),” McSurley admits.

Tri-Valley went 4-6 in 2005 but that was its last losing season. Since then, the Scotties are 161-37. They were state runnersup in 2017, losing to Trotwood Madison 27-19 in the championship game.

The high-powered Tri-Valley passing game will test a deep Clinton-Massie secondary. More importantly, though, the Falcons’ defensive front will be tested. If Lyall is allowed to calmly scan the field, he’ll pick even the best secondary apart.

As is always the case with Clinton-Massie, the specials teams and offense can greatly assist the defense. Last week against Edgewood that was the case with three special teams takeaways and an unstoppable offense.

“We really made major improvements from Week 1 to Week 2,” McSurley said. “Pretty solid in all three phases. The defense is swarming and offensively we’re executing. We’re just playing really good football right now.”

Clinton-Massie’s offense is the wishbone with Logan Chesser, Cooper Carmack and Eli Muterspaw carrying the load behind the quarterback, a timeshare between Kaden Zantene and Jack Elkins.

“The quarterbacks arent dynamic but they’re facilitators,” McSurley said. “Kaden is a coach’s son. He makes the right decisions and you can’t fall asleep on Jack, when you do he can burn you with his legs.”

The offensive line has paved the way for a team averaging 375 yards per game and 7.7 yards per rush.

The defense with Nolan Phipps, Peyton Brewer and Ty Clutter leading the way has surrendered